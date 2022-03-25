(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s latest attack on cancel culture, in which he likened the ostracism of Russian writers to the treatment of JK Rowling, prompted a swift rebuff from the author of the Harry Potter books.

The Russian president has been shunned on the world stage since his invasion of Ukraine. In his increasingly erratic public appearances, he has lashed out against “the West” and raised alarm among the U.S. and its allies on what the increasingly cornered leader could do next.

On Friday, Putin cited Rowling as an example of what happens when a prominent public figure becomes a victim of cancel culture, the practice of withdrawing support for celebrities on social media platforms because their views are seen as socially unacceptable. Putin put himself into the same category.

“Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture -- our people,” Putin told a televised meeting of cultural figures. “They are banning Russian writers and books.” Rowling, he said, was written off “just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights.”

The 56-year-old writer, not one to shy away from a fight, didn’t wait long before tweeting her own response to Putin.

