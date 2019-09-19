(Bloomberg) -- After several years of squeezing the budget to build up its reserves in the face of Western sanctions and falling oil prices, Russia is planning to ease off the austerity a bit in a bid to revive a stalled economy.

The government is expected to approve Thursday a three-year budget plan that calls for cutting the surplus to 0.8% of GDP next year and near balance in 2022. Last year’s budget surplus totaled 2.7% of GDP, one of the biggest among major economies.

After being praised for their tight fiscal policies that helped weather sanctions and the oil price slump, Russia’s economic team is now under pressure to revive the sluggish economy as public discontent with stagnant living standards has bubbled up into protests around the country. The threat of new U.S. sanctions has also diminished as attention in Washington turns to elections and a trade war with China.

The plans for loosening have triggered calls for even more government spending to speed up growth, even leading to some rare disputes among Russia’s technocrats. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned last week that Russia will have to find additional sources of funding if it plans to open up the coffers even further.

“By 2022 the surplus will only be 0.2%,” Siluanov said last week. “If we start talking about increasing spending, we’ll move into negative territory and we’ll have a deficit. That means we’ll have go to the market for funding.”

New sanctions introduced by the U.S. in August bar American banks from buying new issuance of any Russian sovereign debt that isn’t in rubles. Siluanov said Russia has no plans to sell Eurobonds before the end of the year, but may consider issuance in euros or yuan in 2020.

