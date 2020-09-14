(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko for talks Monday, as the head of the crisis-struck country’s opposition warned that it will reject any agreements the two leaders reach.

“I want to remind Vladimir Putin that whatever you agree on during the meeting in Sochi will not have legal force,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who challenged Lukashenko in Aug. 9 elections and is now in exile in Lithuania, said in a statement. “I regret that you decided to conduct a dialogue with the usurper and not with the Belarusian people.”

The meeting in Russian’s Black Sea resort of Sochi comes a day after tens of thousands rallied against Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, for the fifth Sunday in a row, defying riot police and masked men without insignia who tried violently to break up protests. Police detained 774 people, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The summit is the first face-to-face meeting between the two presidents since protests erupted in Belarus over the elections that Lukashenko claimed to win with 80% support and Tsikhanouskaya says she won. Putin is determined that protesters won’t topple Lukashenko, even as Moscow doesn’t trust him and will encourage steps toward an eventual succession, five people close to the Kremlin said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy.

In a phone call with Putin on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the need for a political solution in Belarus “without external interference,” the Elysee said in a statement. Putin confirmed Russia’s opposition to any foreign meddling in Belarus, according to a Kremlin statement.

While the opposition movement has been careful to emphasize it’s not anti-Russian, Putin has offered a police force if necessary to help Lukashenko quell the unrest, dispatched media workers to replace striking journalists in Minsk and begun talks to restructure Belarus’s debt.

The opposition that united behind Tsikhanouskaya wants Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, to begin talks on handing over power. He has rejected any compromise with the protesters.

The crisis engulfing Moscow’s closest partner echoes revolts that swept away pro-Kremlin leaders in Ukraine and Armenia since 2014, and comes weeks after Putin changed Russia’s constitution to allow him to extend his two-decade rule, potentially to 2036.

The European Union and the U.S. have condemned the repression and rejected the election result, but have only threatened sanctions so far.

Lukashenko’s rapprochement with Putin comes after their ties grew strained last year as Russia pushed for deeper economic and political integration.

After attacking Russia during the election, his tilt back toward Moscow has come as Belarusian security forces have pushed out of the country or jailed almost all senior opposition figures while using brutal tactics against protesters.

Lukashenko, 66, called Putin his “older brother” and suggested their fates were intertwined in an interview with Russian media broadcast Sept. 9.

“You know what we agreed with the Russian establishment and leadership?” he said. “That if Belarus breaks, Russia will be next.”

