(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin praised ties between the Russian and Chinese militaries, underscoring Moscow and Beijing’s strategic relationship as he met with China’s defense minister on Sunday.

Putin, who held talks with Li Shangfu, highlighted the exchange of intelligence as well as joint maneuvers in the Far East and Europe, the Interfax news service reported him as saying.

Beijing has become Russia’s biggest supporter since the invasion of Ukraine last year and the visit is the first by a Chinese defense minister since the war began. At the meeting with Putin, Li said it was his first foreign trip since he was appointed, and was a sign of the strength of the countries’ ties, according to Interfax.

Li’s visit follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow in March. Putin said at the time that Russia was ready to discuss Beijing’s blueprint for ending the conflict in Ukraine, though no progress has been made.

Li is also due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and will visit Russian military institutions as part of the trip, China Central Television said in a report Friday.

The US has warned China against providing lethal aid to Moscow. Beijing probably approved of its firms providing Russia non-lethal, “dual-use” support for the war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in February. Beijing later said it never sells arms to parties involved in a conflict.

