(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has been misinformed by advisers about his military’s performance in Ukraine and the effect of sanctions on his country’s economy, a White House spokeswoman said, citing unspecified U.S. intelligence.

“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a briefing Wednesday. “We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing, and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth.”

She declined to elaborate on the U.S. intelligence, saying the administration didn’t want to risk compromising its sources or methods of gathering the information.

Earlier Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he was “reluctant to comment” on reports about the intelligence finding.

