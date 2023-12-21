(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to put in place a digital registration system that will allow authorities to more easily track and draft into the army military-aged citizens as early as next year.

Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev to start work by Jan. 15 to issue all draft notices electronically, according to the Russian president’s order published by the Kremlin on Thursday. Under the order, all military registrations will be processed digitally, which would allow the government to expedite any draft and make it more difficult to avoid being called up.

There would be one database for military registrations as well as a publicly accessible register for summonses, according to the document. The ministries were instructed to have the new system in place by October 2024.

At a news conference on Dec. 14, Putin ruled out for now a repeat of last year’s call-up of about 300,000 reservists, which prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee the country to avoid the draft. He said nearly half a million people had signed contracts to join the army or volunteered to fight this year.

“Why do we need a mobilization?” Putin said. “There is no need.”

Earlier this month, Putin signed a decree to expand the number of troops to 1.3 million people from 1.15 million as part of a plan he approved last year to increase the number of servicemen to 1.5 million, a process the Kremlin expects to last through 2026.

