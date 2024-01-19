(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev to be his special envoy for international space cooperation as Russia seeks to reform a space industry suffering from US-led sanctions.

Krikalev, 65, will replace Yury Borisov, the head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, as the envoy. The appointment took effect on Jan. 18, according to a presidential order decree published late Thursday.

Krikalev holds awards recognizing him as a hero of the Soviet Union and Russia and during his career as a cosmonaut spent a total of 803 days in space. He currently heads piloted space programs at Roscosmos. It wasn’t immediately clear if Krikalev will leave this position.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Roscosmos received a major share of its revenue from contracts with countries that Moscow now considers unfriendly. Most of those customers have turned to other companies rather than use Russian rockets to launch their satellites.

The corporation lost “a very large amount of export revenue” as 180 billion rubles ($2 billion) of contracts were from so-called unfriendly countries, Borisov said in December.

Borisov has sought to find replacements by wooing customers in the developing world, meeting last year with officials from countries such as Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

The government hopes to develop exports to Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in December.

The Roscosmos chief is planning a shake up of the Russian space program, he told state media in December.

“It is serious and in-depth work, the result of which should be not just a new staffing table, but a new organizational and economic model for the industry,” Borisov said, adding that reforms should help the money-losing corporation return to profitability within three years.

