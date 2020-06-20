Putin Needs to Know He Can Trust Trump in Arms Talks: Interfax

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be sure he can trust U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in the search for a nuclear arms control agreement, Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Peskov made the comments as the U.S. and Russia prepare to send senior officials to Vienna on Monday for a new round of talks on control of nuclear stockpiles. The New START treaty, which caps the nuclear forces of the Cold War foes, is set to expire in February unless an extension is agreed.

The Trump administration had earlier rebuffed Russian calls for talks on extending the agreement. The world is on the threshold of an era when no treaties govern nuclear stockpiles for the first time in decades, Peskov said on a television show.

“It’s an absolutely dangerous situation for the whole world,” he said. “It’s important for President Putin to understand whether he has a vis-a-vis who can engage in a responsible dialog with him in order to correct this situation.”

