(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Israel will establish a joint team to work toward the pullout of all foreign troops from Syria fighting in its civil war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Netanyahu, who has been pushing to expel Iranian fighters and their allied forces from Syria, said the two agreed to work toward this goal at a meeting last week in Moscow. Israel and Russia will continue military coordination, Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting.

The meeting was the leaders’ first since Syrian forces fighting off an attack by Israeli warplanes mistakenly downed a Russian reconnaissance aircraft.

