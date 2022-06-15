(Bloomberg) -- Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was transferred to a top-security penal colony to serve a new 9-year prison sentence, his supporters said Wednesday.

“Hi everyone from the strict-regime zone,” Navalny, 46, said in an Instagram post, recounting his transfer along with his book collection, which he said weighed 50 kilograms.

President Vladimir Putin’s top critic, who has repeatedly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had been due to for release next year after serving a 2 1/2 year sentence for an earlier conviction. A court in May sentenced Navalny to another 9 years for fraud and contempt of court. Navalny has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

Putin, Poison and the Importance of Alexey Navalny: QuickTake

Located about 300 kilometers (190 miles) from Moscow, Penal Colony No. 6, where Navalny has been sent, is used “to house ‘difficult inmates’ from all over Russia to torture them and break their spirits,” according to Vladimir Osechkin, a human rights activist who’s uncovered abuses in the Russian prison system.

Authorities have denied the allegations of torture.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.