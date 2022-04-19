1h ago
Putin Plans to Meet Big Business Owners and Executives Wednesday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin will meet executives and owners of big business on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the plans.
No agenda has been announced, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin will continue to hold meetings with various industries. On Monday, Putin told top officials that the West’s “economic blitzkrieg” didn’t work and their sanctions had failed.
Putin convened a gathering of Russia’s top business representatives on Feb. 24, the day he launched the invasion. That televised meeting was later cited by the European Union as a justification for sanctions against several individuals because it showed they were members of the “inner circle of oligarchs” close to the president.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Abercrombie & Fitch is latest corporate villain in Netflix film
-
2:14
WonderFi continues crypto buying spree with $38.6M Coinberry deal
-
Pet industry embraces opportunities as owners return to work
-
6:15
Bank of Canada opens door to make saving worthwhile again
-
Larry Berman: I'm bullish on ESG investing, but are ESG funds getting a failing grade?
-
2:23
Amazon CEO vows to curb warehouse worker injuries in first shareholder letter