(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin will meet executives and owners of big business on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the plans.

No agenda has been announced, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin will continue to hold meetings with various industries. On Monday, Putin told top officials that the West’s “economic blitzkrieg” didn’t work and their sanctions had failed.

Putin convened a gathering of Russia’s top business representatives on Feb. 24, the day he launched the invasion. That televised meeting was later cited by the European Union as a justification for sanctions against several individuals because it showed they were members of the “inner circle of oligarchs” close to the president.

