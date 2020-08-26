(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating jumped six percentage points this month to the highest level since February as Russia continued to recover from the coronavirus epidemic, according to new data from the independent Levada Center pollster.

“There’s overall relief that the uncertainty is over and the payments have come through,” said Levada analyst Denis Volkov, referring to government benefits aimed at easing the impact of the pandemic. “But it’s hard to say if it will continue rising in the coming months -- a lot will depend on the economy.”

Putin’s approval ratings had dropped to the lowest levels in years this spring as the spread of the disease led to lockdowns and a deep recession. But the situation has improved over the summer, with new infections and deaths stabilizing at relatively low levels even as the country has reopened. Early this month, Putin announced a new vaccine that will begin to be distributed in the next few weeks.

Levada’s latest survey, conducted Aug. 20-26 among 1,601 people, found 66% approved of Putin’s performance as president, up from lows of 59% in April and May. In February, before the epidemic hit, 69% of Russians said they approved of his performance.

The survey also showed a 10-point jump in the approval rating of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to 60% in August.

