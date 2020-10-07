(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin praised Donald Trump for improving U.S.-Russia ties despite imposing sanctions, but said he also saw grounds for cooperation with a Joe Biden adminstration.

In his most detailed comments to date on the U.S. presidential campaign, Putin said Trump had “repeatedly spoke out in favor” of better relations with Russia and “we certainly appreciate it very much.” Still, Putin said in an interview broadcast on state TV Wednesday, a bipartisan consensus in the U.S. on the need to contain Russia meant “the intentions that President Trump spoke about earlier have not been fully realized.”

While there’s “quite sharp anti-Russian rhetoric” from the Democratic candidate, Biden has also said he’s ready to extend the New START nuclear treaty or to reach a new agreement limiting strategic weapons, Putin said. “This is already a very serious element of our possible cooperation in the future,” he said.

Putin’s intervention comes a day after Trump announced he’s authorized the declassification of documents related to the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling in the2016 campaign. The U.S. president has denounced the allegations as a hoax, even as U.S. intelligence agencies agreed that Russia did meddle in the campaign to aid Trump, and have said that it’s doing so again to denigrate Biden.

Sanctions, Trade

Putin said the U.S. under Trump had imposed or expanded sanctions 46 times on Russia, more than any other administration. Yet Russia-U.S. trade had “grown noticeably despite all the restrictions” and joint efforts to stabilize world energy markets had also been effective, he said.

Putin, who turned 68 Wednesday, which the Russian military marked with the launch at sea of one of its new hypersonic missiles, said the meddling allegations were good for Russia’s image by demonstrating “our incredible influence and power.”

Still, he insisted, Russia wasn’t meddling in the election. “We are bystanders, we don’t interfere,” Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to work with whoever is elected on Nov. 3.

The Russian leader even argued that the values of the Democrats were similar to those of the Soviet Communist Party, of which he said he’d been a member for 18 years. The Soviet regime’s longtime ties with the Black community in the U.S. could also be a basis for links to the Democrats, he said.

“Equality, brotherhood, what’s wrong with that?” Putin said. “There is some kind of ideological basis for establishing contacts with a representative of the Democratic Party.”

