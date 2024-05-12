(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has shaken up security and defence blocks of the government in a surprise move as Russian forces made advances in the war with Ukraine.

Putin proposed former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, 65, as candidate for post of Defense Minister, while Sergei Shoigu, 68, is set to replace long term Putin’s ally as Security Council Chief.

Belousov, an economist, was previously first deputy prime minister and before that, served as Putin’s economy aide. Shoigu, who has served as defense minister since 2012, is to take the role of chief of the Security Council after Nikolai Patrushev was dismissed and is due to take another job, according to Putin’s order.

Shoigu had been targeted by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin when he led his June 2023 revolt. He’s been a close ally of Putin, accompanying him on highly publicized hunting and horse-riding trips in Siberia, and headed Russia’s emergencies ministry for nearly 20 years.

Russia has lately been making limited, local gains along the frontline as Ukrainian forces wrestle with shortages of weapons and manpower, along with a dire need for more air defense systems. The Kremlin controls almost 20% of Ukrainian territory, but its forces are advancing cautiously as Putin has been wary of ordering another unpopular mobilization after the call-up of 300,000 Russians in September 2022 provoked panic and an exodus from the country.

