(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin proposed a new term for Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, according to a statement on the State Duma’s website Friday.

The lower house of parliament’s council will consider the proposal on March 21, according to the statement.

Nabiullina has led the Bank of Russia through multiple crises since 2013, gaining global recognition as a hawkish technocrat focused on fighting inflation even at the expense of economic growth. She maintained her independence despite occasional criticism from Putin as he sought to bolster growth.

However, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine unleashed harsh sanctions that showed her efforts to erect “fortress Russia” insulated from western influence fell short. Instantly, about half of the central bank’s $640 billion in foreign reserves were frozen, driving Russia to the verge of its first foreign default in more than a century.

The central bank will meet to review its key interest rate Friday after more than doubling it at an unscheduled meeting following the invasion of Ukraine. Nabiullina plans a statement after the decision but will not give a news conference, which had been customary in recent years.

