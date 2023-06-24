(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Alicia Diaz, a Washington reporter on Bloomberg’s Weekend team. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Putin Denounces Wagner ‘Treason’

President Vladimir Putin said Russia is facing “treason” as some have defected to “military mutiny,” in a televised address. The video, which lasted about five minutes, circulated on social media after Wagner militia group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had started an armed rebellion.

Read more: Russia Latest: Wagner Leader Prigozhin Vows He Won’t Surrender

One Year Anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson

Saturday marks one year since the US Supreme Court released its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. The ruling eliminated the constitutional right to abortion that had been in place for about 50 years. Democrats are seizing on the issue to attract independent voters in the 2024 presidential race.

US Approves ‘Lab-Grown’ Chicken

US regulators approved two California companies to sell “lab-grown” meat to consumers on Wednesday, the first time meat made from animal cells has received such ruling. Celebrity Chef Jose Andres will include meat grown from animal cells in one of his restaurants, according to DCist.

Terminal users can sign up to receive this daily piece in their inbox by clicking here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.