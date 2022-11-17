(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank said a foreign currency deficit emerged last month as President Vladimir Putin’s military call-up provoked withdrawals from deposits in dollars and euros, as well as a surge in purchases of the currencies on the local bourse.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina has called for a switch to currencies of “friendly countries,” such as the yuan. But demand for euros and dollars, which became “toxic” due to sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, has surged since the partial mobilization announced in September prompted hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee overseas.

“Amid sanction risks and outflows from foreign-currency deposits, several banks faced a significant decline in their foreign-currency correspondent accounts, which led to a deficit of foreign currency liquidity on the local market,” the Bank of Russia said in a report published on Thursday.

Withdrawals from retail and corporate deposits in foreign currency reached $14.8 billion in October, while interest rates for overnight swaps on the dollar and euro on the local market turned negative.

At the same time, Russians bought up so-called unfriendly currencies on the Moscow Exchange in an amount equivalent to 70.9 billion rubles ($1.2 billion), the central bank said.

Alongside the growing demand, the supply of dollars and euros shrank as Russia’s exporters reduced their share of these currencies in foreign trade in favor of the yuan to avoid sanction risks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.