(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s barb that developing nations aren’t benefiting from the safe-corridor deal for Ukrainian grain isn’t backed up by the numbers.

The Russian president’s criticism -- later supported up by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- saw wheat prices surge Wednesday. Despite Putin’s description of the deal as “hype,” a significant chunk of the more than 2 million tons shipped under the deal has headed to developing countries.

Putin said that if the leading recipient Turkey was excluded, “almost all the grain” went to European Union countries. Lineups tracking Ukraine shipments show about 400,000 tons was shipped to Africa, with more than 600,000 tons going to Asia and the Middle East.

Egypt was the third ranked individual country, while recent cargoes have also been dispatched to Somalia, Kenya and Sudan. Moreover, some of the grain arriving in Turkey, the world’s top flour shipper, may be milled and re-exported, according to the United Nations.

The deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, has helped to curb global grain prices and tame food inflation. Now Putin’s bombast is fueling fears about the future of the grain deal, which was agreed July 22 and is set to last an initial 120 days.

To be sure, EU nations have received about a third of the total tonnage, which includes corn, wheat and vegetable oil. Spain is the biggest recipient after Turkey.

The first wave of ships to depart had been stuck at port for months, bound for destinations contracted before the war. And regardless of where the crops land, higher quantities shipped abroad would bolster world supplies.

Price Impact

“This initiative is about depressing global prices at the wholesale level,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Wednesday. Ukraine cargoes include World Food Programme shipments to Djibouti for Ethiopia and another that will make its way to Yemen, he said.

Ukraine is a guarantor of global food security, according to the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said Russia is responsible for the further functioning of the grain corridor.

“Russia may not want to notice this, but the world needs to save people -- save them from famine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday evening.

Russia has continued to export big quantities of grain since the war began, though volumes slipped at the start of this season as shippers face financing and logistics issues due to indirect impacts of sanctions. Officials from the country met with UN representatives in Geneva this week to discuss preventing bottlenecks to Russian food and fertilizer trade.

