(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments Thursday about waiting to take the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine due to his age, reverberated in Argentina where the government is planning on using the shot to initially immunize priority groups including the elderly.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, 61, said last week that the first supplies of the Russian vaccine should arrive before year-end and that he’d be first in line to take it to assuage any concerns. Argentina has said it plans to give the shot to 10 million people in the first few months of 2021, with the possibility of an additional 5 million doses in March.

Sputnik V is currently running a trial through the end of the month on 110 senior volunteers age 60 and above. So far, the authorities haven’t encouraged the elderly to take the shot but haven’t prohibited it either. The news out of Russia was featured prominently on the home pages of the major local media websites in Argentina on Thursday.

A team led by Health Secretary Carla Vizzotti is currently in Moscow as part of a review that will still require approval from the local regulator ANMAT. Vizzotti told a local radio station that the Sputnik’s efficiency is being monitored and that Russia is finalizing trials on older volunteers.

Russia, which hasn’t completed Phase 3 trials for Sputnik V, has already started a mass vaccination program domestically. Authorities have put the effectiveness of the shot at 91.4%.

Argentina will await the final results before importing the vaccines by plane to Buenos Aires, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Fernandez won’t take the shot unless it has proven to be effective for his age range, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private matters.

Fernandez didn’t mention the pending Sputnik trials when he announced the agreement with Russia during a Dec. 10 press conference.

