(Bloomberg) -- Russian disinformation campaigns are focusing more on southern Europe and the Global South in a bid to undermine support for Ukraine, according to a senior Swedish official.

“The Russian influence apparatus has been mainly busy in Ukraine, in the Russian homeland, and what could be termed in information terms the soft underbelly of the globe,” Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm said in an interview Wednesday during a visit to Washington.

Landerholm said southern European nations were “more open” to narratives spread by Russia’s propaganda apparatus than their western and northern European counterparts and developing countries were often willing to give Russia the “benefit of the doubt.” He said President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to undermine support for Ukraine around the world and especially in the European Union, where decisions require unanimity.

Landerholm’s warning comes as Sweden has on the cusp of becoming the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a year and eight months after putting in an application that marked a turning point in its defense policy.

Moving in tandem with neighboring Finland, Stockholm concluded in May 2022 that entering the alliance would be the best way to deter any aggression from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined NATO in April.

Read more: Turkey Approves Sweden NATO Bid, Leaving Hungary as Holdout

Landerholm previously headed Sweden’s Psychological Defense Agency, which the government established in 2022 to combat disinformation from foreign adversaries, especially the Kremlin. He said Sweden began stepping up efforts to counter Russian disinformation after Moscow created ambiguity over its initial moves to annex Crimea in 2014.

Landerholm said that Putin’s appetite for such operations will probably increase if he’s successful in Ukraine. He said the Russian leader believes his country has been on a “relatively decent” political and military trajectory in Ukraine over the last six months.

The national security advisor said he doesn’t see an immediate effort to destabilize Sweden as it moves closer to joining NATO but warned that previous Russian efforts have “obviously been successful in Hungary and Slovakia.”

‘Crash, Bash, Trash’

“Russia’s approach is very much crash, bash, trash,” Landerholm said, drawing on his experience as Sweden’s ambassador to Latvia. “Rather than creating a positive narrative that was pro-Russian, it was mainly anti- the country, the lifestyle, the institutions.”

That gives Russia “the opportunity to use any narrative — often contradictory narratives,” he said. “The aim is mainly to undermine resilience and confidence in Western societies.”

Sweden has grown relatively resilient to the threat in recent years, he said, but progress across Europe is uneven. “The understanding of these practices and the skills to manage them has increased a lot across most of Europe,” he said, but “some countries haven’t even started.”

He said Sweden has also increased its conventional capabilities in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. In 2020, Sweden’s parliament approved a 40% increase in defense spending for 2021-2015, the largest increase in 70 years.

Asked whether a potential return of former President Donald Trump to the White House could threaten European security, Landerholm said, “We Europeans need to get our act together even better in defense terms to be a valuable ally to the US — independently of administration.”

“We can only prepare European countries to do their share,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.