(Bloomberg) -- Top officials told the Kremlin’s annual economic showcase that Russia’s bearing up better under sanctions than initially feared, touting a new model focused on domestic production as the country faces unprecedented international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine.

Turnout at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was down sharply from previous ones, which drew major global leaders and top global companies.

Visitors this year include officials from the Middle East and Asia, as well as representatives from the Taliban in Afghanistan. Even many Russian participants were reluctant to put on the showy presentations of past years, fearing it could make them targets for more sanctions by the US and its allies. Many of the panelists have already been hit.

‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship Forum

Even in the far smaller hall than usual, the mood was upbeat at the main economic session Thursday, at which no mention was made of Ukraine or the war. The government will revise down its forecast for a contraction in gross domestic product this year, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

“We see that the measures that are being taken so intensively are having a result,” he said, without specifying the new figure. At present, the authorities foresee a decline of 7.8%.

‘Buy Time’

But Reshetnikov warned that unlike past recessions, where recovery got the economy back on the previous track, this time will be different. “Our goal is to buy time to allow a structural overhaul to take place,” he said.

Russia needs to rethink its focus on exports, which had long been an engine of growth and source of hard currency, central banker Elvira Nabiullina said. With sanctions depressing prices for the country’s key products and boosting the cost of imports, industry needs to concentrate on the domestic market, she said.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov lamented that “the globalization we were heading for before turned out to be not nearly as comfortable for countries, so to speak.”

That triggered a note of realism from the panel’s moderator, who pointed out that the country’s biggest carmaker has just announced a new post-sanctions model of the Lada stripped of many key features.

“I don’t want to spend time listing all the things this car won’t have but there is one achievement that it will definitely have: this stripped down version will cost more than the fully equipped one did,” said Andrei Makarov, a legislator from the ruling party. “Does this mean our import-replacement will continue on the principle of lower quality for more money?”

Kremlin Economic Aide Maxim Oreshkin responded, conceding that Russia’s “economic development machine” had lost a few parts -- high-tech items, financing and such.

But he vowed a new strategy for its auto sector would be discussed later Thursday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Car sales are down 80% and nearly all the country’s auto factories are shut due to sanctions and parts shortages.

