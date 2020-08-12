(Bloomberg) -- Russian retailers are showing President Vladimir Putin that they don’t believe his plans for a middle-class revival can survive after this year’s slump in incomes.

Discounter Svetofor is expanding following the success of its chain of stores across Russia that are so basic that shoppers have to navigate around boxes piled up on the floor. Komandor, a regional retailer, plans to open 20 new discounters before the end of the year.

Svetofor’s stores “are so low-end that it’s even scary to go inside at times,” said Ivan Fedyakov, head of a researcher INFOLine. “But since 20% of the population is under the poverty line, they have their stable client base and the company is growing.”

The pandemic and slump in global oil demand has worsened an already bleak situation with living standards in the nation of 147 million. Before the outbreak, Putin had promised that a nationwide spending program would finally boost incomes after five years of stagnation. Instead they slumped by the most in more than two decades in the second quarter.

The nation’s two largest grocery chains, Magnit PJSC and X5 Retail Group NV, are switching attention back to low-income customers after watching the success of Komandor and Svetafor. Until this year, the bigger firms had been focusing on trying to spruce up stores and broaden their ranges of goods.

“Even consumers with money have become more rational -- they don’t want to overpay for brand names,” said Oleg Sipety, the founder and co-owner of Komandor, which operates about 300 food stores in Siberia, half of which are discounters. “We expect this trend to remain for at least the next two years.”

Bloomberg Economics estimates that it will take a few years before incomes return to levels they were at before Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. The economy is expected to contract 5% this year, the biggest slump in more than a decade, before rebounding by 3.5% in 2021.

Monthly central bank surveys show a slight improvement in wellbeing, but a quarter of the population still said their economic situation worsened in June. Just 15% of Russians said they’ve returned to pre-pandemic consumption levels, according to the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation.

Magnit has opened three discounters this year and has plans for more. X5 plans to open its first discounter this fall. All of the main food retailers are increasing cheaper no-brand ranges to target poor customers.

Less Money

Many firms with a high-income customer base are struggling, even though lockdown restrictions have mostly been stripped right back. Vkusvill, a premium food chain mostly based in Moscow, has had to cut its store count by 5%, partly due to the drop in office workers in the city center.

Palchiki, a high-end chain that operates 65 manicure and pedicure salons across Russia suffered a 50% drop in revenue in July from a year earlier.

“We’ve noticed that people just have much less money to spend,” said Palchiki co-founder Nina Litvinova. “Many have had their wages cut.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.