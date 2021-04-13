Apr 13, 2021
Putin’s Spending Plan, China Trade, Post-Brexit Britain: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Vladimir Putin wants to get Russia’s economy growing again after the pandemic with a burst of spending. His government is working overtime to find the money to pay for it
- Serbia will probably keep interest rates unchanged for a third month Tuesday after inflation returned to the central bank’s target range and the government launched a new virus relief program
- If Deliveroo Holdings Plc’s listing was meant to hang an ‘Open For Business’ sign over the City of London, the opening day crash in the shares jarred somewhat with the message the U.K. had intended to send about post-Brexit Britain
- Austria and the U.K. are the latest European governments rushing to lock in long-term borrowing costs before yields rise any further
- The U.S. federal budget deficit more than doubled to a record in the first half of the fiscal year
- amid a fresh wave of stimulus payments
- China’s exports rose at a slower pace than expected in March even as global demand remained strong, while imports surged on the back of rising commodity prices
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semiannual foreign-exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that getting three-quarters of Americans vaccinated would be a signal that the Covid-19 crisis was ending, a necessary condition for the central bank to consider tapering its bond-buying program
- Vietnam will be among the economies in Asia to benefit most from an acceleration in the U.S. economy, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The Bank of Japan is highly unlikely to deepen its negative interest rate without a fresh economic crisis on a massive scale, according to a former board member
- Bond traders searching for a chink in the armor of central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets
- U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure makeover is getting a thumbs up from one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.