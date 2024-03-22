Putin’s Spokesman Says Russia Is ‘In a State of War’ in Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said Russia is “in a state of war” in Ukraine, casting aside the Kremlin’s usual description of the invasion as a so-called special military operation.

Dmitry Peskov blamed western support for Ukraine, saying the conflict “already became a war for us” as a result of US and European involvement. “Everyone should understand this for their own internal mobilization,” the Kremlin spokesman told Argumenty i Fakty newspaper in an interview published Friday.

Putin hasn’t made a formal declaration of war since unleashing the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine involving hundreds of thousands of his troops. He calls it instead a “special military operation,” while criminal penalties for “discrediting” the army have been used against journalists and others who’ve labeled it a war.

Peskov later walked back the comments in remarks to the state-run Tass news service, saying the conflict remained “a de jure special military operation” and there was no change in Russia’s approach.

“But de facto, in fact, for us this turned into a war after the collective West more and more directly increased the level of its involvement in the conflict,” Peskov said.

Read more: Ukraine Defends Russian Oil Strikes After Report of US Warning

European Council President Charles Michel told reporters at a news conference in Brussels after a summit of European Union leaders that Peskov’s “very cynical” comment showed “that we are right to work to improve, to strengthen, our defense readiness.”

