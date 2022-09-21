(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization of 300,000 troops is a “sign he’s struggling” in the war in Ukraine, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s administration says.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that Putin’s Wednesday announcement of an escalation in Ukraine struck familiar themes but contained few surprises, including the mobilization.

“We expected that. And that’s a lot, 300,000, that’s almost twice as much as he committed to the war back in February of this year,” Kirby said. Putin has suffered “tens of thousands of casualties,” has poor morale and cohesion -- and a desertion problem, he said.

“It’s definitely a sign that he’s struggling, and we know that,” he said. “He feels like he’s on his back foot, particularly in that northeast area of the Donbas.”

Putin renewed his warnings of a nuclear threat -- raising fears that Russia may leverage so-called referendums in Ukrainian territory as a pretense for declaring Ukrainian counterattacks within its territory as an attack on Russia itself. Kirby said the comments from the Russian leader were irresponsible.

“We always have to take this kind of rhetoric seriously,” he said. “We’re monitoring as best we can their strategic posture so that, if we have to, we can alter ours. We’ve seen no indication that that’s required right now.”

Kirby said the US won’t recognize any referendums. “That is Ukrainian territory. It doesn’t matter what sham referendum they put in place or what vote they hold, it’s still Ukrainian territory,” he said.

