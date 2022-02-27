(Bloomberg) -- Angela Merkel called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “a profound turning point in European history.” It’s also been a dramatic wake-up call for her successor as chancellor and prompted a rapid and remarkable shift in German policy on several major fronts.

Olaf Scholz -- the Social Democrat who took over from Merkel in December -- was widely criticized by opponents and allies alike in recent weeks for what they perceived as dithering and weakness in the face of Russia’s mounting aggression toward Ukraine. Then Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and the subsequent full-scale attack on the former Soviet republic stung Scholz and his coalition partners in Berlin into action.

Scholz in the last week has halted the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline built to bring more of the Russian gas his country heavily relies on, abandoned Germany’s long-standing opposition to sending weapons to conflict zones and given way on expelling Russian banks from SWIFT, the system used for trillions of dollars worth of transactions between thousands of banks around the world. The willingness to supply Ukraine with military equipment including surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank weapons is in many ways the most dramatic of the moves.

Such a far-reaching rethink from Scholz and his government came unexpectedly and prompted suggestions that Europe’s biggest economy may finally be ready to punch its weight in the international arena, discarding decades of reluctance linked to its role in the 20th century’s bloodiest conflicts.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in history,” Scholz said Saturday. “It threatens our entire postwar order,” he added. “In this situation, it is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”

Scholz -- who has repeatedly referred to the invasion as “Putin’s War” -- is due to make a speech at a special session of the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Sunday. Police are also expecting at least 20,000 people to flock to the central Tiergarten park for a demonstration in support of Ukraine.

There are signs public opinion is firmly behind the chancellor and his two partners in the ruling coalition -- the Greens, who control the foreign and economy ministries, and the business-friendly Free Democrats, who run the finance ministry.

Johannes Boie, the editor in chief of influential tabloid Bild, published an editorial entitled “Germany Delivers!” in which he praised the government’s decision to supply Ukraine with weapons.

“Our country owes its prosperity, its happiness, to the fact that the Allies once erased our own mass-murdering dictator from the map,” Boie wrote.

“Today the government took a first step,” he added. “Slowly, hesitantly, but still. Keep it up - even faster! Even braver!”

While Scholz looks to have set aside his preference for circumspection and prudence, at least for the time being, his calm, careful approach has often stood in recent weeks in stark contrast to the two senior Green Party ministers in his government.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who is the economy minister and vice chancellor, have been far more outspoken about the need to confront Russia, particularly on issues like Nord Stream 2.

Scholz also had to overcome a degree of reluctance to punish Russia within his own Social Democratic party, which has a long history of sympathy toward Moscow.

“You have to be honest and say that we were cold-bloodedly lied to,” the outspoken Baerbock said this week. “The chancellor was lied to, I was lied to by the Russian foreign minister, the entire international community.”

