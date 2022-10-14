(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no regrets about his struggling invasion of Ukraine and left open the possibility of renewed massive bombardment of cities there.

“No,” was his quick response when asked by a reporter whether he had any regrets about the war. “What’s happening now isn’t very pleasant, to put it mildly. But we would have faced all the same just later and on worse terms for us,” he told journalists in the Kazakh capital Astana on Friday. “We’re acting in a correct and timely way.”

But Putin sought to reassure Russians alarmed by his order last month to call up 300,000 reservists for the fight, saying that the process will wrap up in a couple of weeks and won’t be extended.

After unleashing the biggest barrage of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities this week since the early days of the war, the Russian leader said no further such massive strikes are needed “for now.” He made no mention of the string of battlefield setbacks his army has faced at the hands of Ukrainian troops in recent weeks.

European stocks rose on his comments and the euro gained against the dollar.

Putin was cool about the prospects of talks on resolving the conflict, now in its eighth month.

Asked about a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden at next month’s Group of 20 summit, Putin said, “We should ask him if he’s ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don’t see the need, to be honest.” He added that his participation in the summit in Indonesia is not yet decided.

Putin also said he’s not ready to take up mediation offers by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, claiming Kyiv isn’t ready for peace talks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.