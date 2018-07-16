Putin Says He Agreed With Trump to Secure Syria Border With Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Russia has agreed with the U.S. to secure Syria’s border with Israel in line with a 1974 cease-fire agreement over the occupied Golan Heights, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“This will allow us to return calm to the Golan, restore the cease-fire between Syria and Israel and fully guarantee the security of the State of Israel,” Putin said at a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump after their summit in Helsinki on Monday. “Mr. President devoted a lot of attention to this. Russia wants this to happen.”

Trump said that “creating safety for Israel is something that both President Putin and myself” want to happen.

The U.S. has been pushing for Russia to help eliminate Iran’s role in Syria, something the Kremlin says can’t be achieved. Still, the two countries have been in negotiations on a deal to pull back Iranian-backed forces in southern Syria from the border with Israel and replace them with troops that are loyal to the government in Damascus.

Putin last week met in Moscow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a senior envoy of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in an effort to forge a compromise.

Trump has shifted away from his predecessor Barack Obama’s policy of demanding the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a position the U.S. adopted before Russia intervened militarily in late 2015 to turn the tide of the civil war in Assad’s favor with Iran’s help.

Still, there are major questions about Putin’s ability to enforce any agreement involving Iran’s actions in Syria, even if he offers to deploy troops to police the border areas in question. Russia has taken the lead with Iran and Turkey in seeking to enforce a halt to the civil war that began in 2011, so that United Nations-backed peace talks can try to reach a political settlement.

