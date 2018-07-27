(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to hold a new summit with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in either Moscow or Washington, praising him for sticking to his election promises to improve ties with Russia.

“One of President Trump’s big pluses is that he strives to fulfill the promises he made to voters, to the American people,” Putin told a press conference at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. “As a rule, after the elections some leaders tend to forget what they promised the people but not Trump.”

Putin, who said he expects to meet Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit of major economies in Argentina from Nov. 30-Dec. 1, said contacts are continuing with the United Stated despite the political furor over Russia’s alleged election meddling.

Trump provoked a furious backlash in Washington for casting doubts over U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia intervened to help get him elected in 2016 at his July 16 summit with Putin in Helsinski. Trump stoked further anger when he invited Putin to Washington later this year. The White House announced this week that the next summit would be postponed until 2019.

The Russian president also said his country doesn’t plan to abandon holding reserves in U.S. dollars though he said that the risk of sanctions is prompting Russia to diversify its foreign currency assets.

“Russia isn’t abandoning the dollar,” Putin said in answer to a question about the sharp decline in its holdings of U.S. Treasuries in April and May. “We need to minimize risks, we see what’s happening with sanctions.”

”As for our American partners and the restrictions they impose involving the dollar,” he added, “I think that is a major strategic mistake because they’re undermining confidence in the dollar as a reserve currency.”

