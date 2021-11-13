(Bloomberg) --

President Vladimir Putin said that he hoped Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko wouldn’t cut gas flows to Europe and that he hadn’t asked Russia before threatening to do so.

“He never said anything to me about it, didn’t even hint,” Putin said in an interview on Russian television Saturday. “Well, he can, probably. Though there’s nothing good in that.”

Russia on Friday reiterated its pledge to meet supply obligations a day after Lukashenko said he could halt gas transit if the European Union imposes harsh sanctions on Belarus as a refugee crisis on this country’s border with Poland worsens. Pipelines crossing Belarus are owned by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, which lessens the risk of any shutdowns.

Belarus cutting gas flows would be a violation of its transit contract with Russia, Putin said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.