(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to extend their agreement on oil production cuts.

“We have agreed to extend our pact,” Putin told reporters in Buenos Aires. “There is no final decision on volumes, but together with Saudi Arabia we will do it. And whatever number there will be based on this joint decision, we agreed that we will monitor the market situation and react to it quickly.”

The two leaders met in Buenos Aires on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. Putin’s comments come as OPEC members and allies prepare to convene in Vienna on Dec. 6 to discuss possible measures to stabilize the price of oil, which has plunged 34 percent since the start of October.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ilya Arkhipov in Moscow at iarkhipov@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Cancel at dcancel@bloomberg.net, Andres R. Martinez, Raymond Colitt

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.