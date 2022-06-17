(Bloomberg) --

President Vladimir Putin said Russia is weathering unprecedented sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies over the invasion of Ukraine, insisting that the consequences for the West will be worse.

Kremlin authorities are “stabilizing the economy step by step” and the West’s “economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of success,” Putin told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. “It’s causing a comparable and even greater effect on its ideologists,” he said.

Some European countries are registering high inflation rates without conducting any “special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He denied responsibility for what he said some were calling “Putin’s inflation,” blaming the global surge in prices on US and European policies.

Europe stands to lose $400 billion this year as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian imports that have fueled increases in energy costs, Putin added, without explaining what he was referring to. He appealed to Russian tycoons to help develop its economy in the face of the restrictions, telling them “it’s more secure at home” and that they should consider their legacy before future generations.

Few foreigners are attending the Kremlin’s flagship economic forum, which normally attracts world leaders and executives from global corporations, amid an international backlash over the war. This year’s event is taking place as Russia faces its worst economic contraction in years amid the sanctions and an exodus of foreign investors.

The government has responded by seeking to bolster economic self-reliance to replace the country’s loss of access to key western technologies as a result of the sanctions.

