(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces launched an attack that destroyed the largest power generating plant in the Kyiv region in retaliation for assaults against his own country’s energy sector.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier Thursday that it had conducted a “massive strike” in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil and gas facilities. The overnight bombings targeted power plants and underground gas-storage facilities in five regions across Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.

“Unfortunately, we recently witnessed a series of strikes on our energy facilities and were forced to respond,” Putin said in televised remarks during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

While talking with his longterm ally, Putin said Moscow was ready for dialog on Ukraine, but wouldn’t have any positions “foisted” upon it. He also criticized the idea of a conference being held in Switzerland without Russia’s participation.

