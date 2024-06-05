(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia holds 6,465 Ukrainian prisoners of war, while 1,348 Russians are being held by authorities in Kyiv.

Putin disclosed the figures at a meeting late Wednesday with foreign and Russian media representatives on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He declined to say how many Russian troops have been killed since he ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

