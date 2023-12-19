(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia has modernized almost its entire strategic nuclear arsenal, reviving atomic rhetoric as he boasted the war in Ukraine has shifted in his favor.

The role of Russia’s air, sea and land nuclear triad in ensuring a balance of power “has increased significantly” amid the “emergence of new military-political risks,” Putin told a Defense Ministry meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. The proportion of modern weaponry in its nuclear forces this year “has been brought to 95% and in the naval component almost 100%,” he said.

In a speech laced with familiar claims that he ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to counter alleged threats to Russia’s security from the US and its NATO allies, Putin said his forces “have the initiative” on the battlefield.

“We do what we think is necessary, what we want,” he said, adding that Ukraine “is suffering heavy losses and has largely squandered its reserves.”

Despite incurring massive Russian troop losses, Putin continues to enjoy broad domestic support for the February 2022 invasion that was meant to deliver victory within days and is now in its 22nd month.

With fighting along the front line largely at a stalemate as winter sets in, Putin said last week that Russia has 617,000 troops deployed in Ukraine. The Kremlin appears confident Russia can hold on to eastern and southern Ukrainian territory seized by its forces.

READ: What If Putin Wins? US Allies Fear Defeat as Ukraine Aid Stalls

He highlighted the readiness of Russia’s nuclear forces amid political divisions in the US and the European Union over support to Ukraine that are holding up as much as $110 billion in assistance.

US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the White House is “aware” of Putin’s comments and while officials “take Russia’s nuclear rhetoric seriously” they “have not seen any reason” to adjust the US’s nuclear posture “nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.”

Watson added that “it is not surprising to see” Russia’s modernization because they have been updating their nuclear-weapon systems for years.

“We have taken a balanced approach to replacing our legacy systems as they approach the end of their service life, while ensuring we maintain a safe, secure, and effective nuclear deterrent,” she said.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the same meeting that Russia completed the introduction of the Avangard hypersonic nuclear missile to its strategic forces and is continuing to bring the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile into service. Russia is also adding four new Tu-160 strategic bomber aircraft, he said.

Putin oversaw annual drills in October including with Yars that Shoigu said simulated a “massive nuclear strike by strategic forces in response to an enemy’s nuclear attack.”

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Putin has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against involvement in the conflict, hinting at Russia’s willingness to use any weapon in its arsenal to protect its security.

In comments that appeared aimed at further dividing Ukraine’s allies, Putin said Sunday that Russia has “no reason or interest” to fight with North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries amid mounting fears over Europe’s security if Kyiv is defeated.

“We are interested to develop relations with them,” Putin said in an interview broadcast on state TV.

(Adds comment from US National Security Council in 8th paragraph)

