(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agreed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to extend the current OPEC+ deal at current production levels for the rest of this year and potentially into the early months of 2020.

Putin’s comments after meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince at the G-20 summit in Osaka all but make the outcome of the OPEC meeting in Vienna next week a foregone conclusion. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been leading the group of 24 countries known as OPEC+ that agreed to cut production by a combined 1.2 million barrels a day in an effort to prop up oil prices.

Putin said the extension could last between 6 and 9 months, marking the first time that a leader from the group has indicated that production cuts could be needed into 2020.

While the G-20 leaders’ summits traditionally focus on a wider range of issues from geopolitics to climate change, recent meetings have also set the stage for policy decisions from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. In December, Putin and Prince Mohammed used the event in Buenos Aires to agree on extending their output agreement, days before their oil ministers met.

The Kremlin had been sticking to a wait-and-see approach regarding the future of the deal, in contrast to the position of Saudi Arabia’s strong advocacy of an extension. The idea of a roll-over has faced opposition from Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft PJSC, which argues that the agreement reduces the nation’s share in the global oil market.

