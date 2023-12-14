(Bloomberg) -- Russia is in contact with the US about possibly swapping prisoners, but any agreement “must suit both parties,” President Vladimir Putin said when asked about detained American citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

“We have contacts with our American partners on this matter, the dialog on this matter is ongoing,” Putin said Thursday at a marathon combined news conference and citizen call-in event. “We want to reach an agreement, and these agreements must be mutually acceptable and must suit both parties,” he said. “It’s not easy. I hope we find a solution.”

Putin took the question about Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Whelan, a US Marine veteran, from the New York Times during his first major televised event of the kind since he ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“The American side must hear us, and make a decision that will satisfy the Russian side,” Putin said.

A Moscow city court on Thursday rejected an appeal to release Gershkovich, who is charged with espionage, leaving him in custody through Jan. 30, 2024. Russian authorities detained Gershkovich on spying charges in March while he was on a reporting trip in the Urals city Yekaterinburg. He and the WSJ deny the charges.

Read more: Russia Rejected Proposal to Free Whelan, Gershkovich, US Says

On Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration made a “very serious proposal” to free Whelan and Gershkovich, but that the Russian government “balked” at the offer. Kirby did not provide further details of the plan.

The US State Department has determined Russia is wrongfully detaining both men.

In 2020, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison on spying charges. He was first detained in December 2018 while attending a wedding in Moscow, and has maintained his innocence.

There are a number of Russian prisoners in the US, but none as high-profile as those released in recent swaps. The Kremlin’s top priority for release is Vadim Krasikov, a former operative with links to Russia’s domestic spy agency who was convicted of murder in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison in Germany, said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the political consultancy R.Politik.

Germany Expels Two Russian Diplomats After Murder Conviction

“In Putin’s view, Berlin is subordinate to Washington geopolitically so it’s up to the Americans,” she said. “Putin has long been ready to make swaps and his goal has always been to extract Russian secret service operatives who he sees as having been taken hostage. That’s why he takes hostages himself.”

(Updates with ananlyst comment from ninth paragraph.)

