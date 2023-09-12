(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s government was slow to react to rising domestic fuel prices but is now working on solutions with the nation’s oil producers, said President Vladimir Putin.

Road fuel has become more expensive in Russia as the country’s cabinet failed to react in a timely way to developments in the global markets, Putin said on Tuesday. The government’s decision to cut by half the subsidies Russian refineries get for supplying gasoline and diesel to buyers at home aggravated the problem, he said.

“In general, the producers and the government have agreed between themselves on how they will act in the near future,” the Russian leader said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “I hope it will have an effect on how things stand.”

Retails gasoline prices in Russia as of Sept 4. jumped nearly 8% from the start of the year, according to the most recent data from the Federal Statistical Service. The retail diesel price grew by nearly 6%.

Rising fuel costs are a political concern for the Kremlin, which is preparing for the presidential elections in March. The issue has previously caused protests, such as in 2018 when consumers across Russia rallied to demand cheaper fuel.

Russia’s authorities have been exploring ways to limit pump prices, including recommendations for producers to reduce their own fuel shipments overseas, while mulling a ban on so-called gray exports by non-producers. The country plans to reduce diesel exports from its key western ports by a quarter this month, partly as a result of seasonal refinery maintenance.

The ministry is also considering further changes to the formula of downstream subsidies, according to Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov. Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed the provision of fuel supplies for agricultural producers at a meeting with oil firms.

Russia’s Energy Ministry has attributed the higher prices to several factors including the sharp weakening of the ruble and wider premiums for fuels on international markets, according to First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to export some goods, their price will tend to be closer to the export one,” Sorokin said at the forum in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Putin was speaking less than two weeks after the cabinet slashed the multibillion dollar subsidies for domestic fuel producers in a move to reduce budget spending amid the growing cost of the war in Ukraine. His criticism of the government response came after he discussed the issue with Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft PJSC, Putin said.

Russian refiners received a total of 839 billion rubles ($8.8 billion) in downstream compensation from January to August, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Finance Ministry data. That’s roughly a half of what the producers got in the same period a year ago. However, the most recent payout for August was the largest in over a year, reflecting the higher fuel-export prices.

