(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia will suspend its observation of the New START nuclear weapons treaty, dealing a blow to the last accord with the US limiting their strategic arsenals.

Russia won’t allow the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to inspect its nuclear facilities, though it won’t be the first to resume testing of its atomic weapons, Putin said in his state-of-the-nation address to parliament and top officials in Moscow on Tuesday. The treaty that was extended in 2021 is due to expire in 2026.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.