(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia is preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, escalating a confrontation with the US and its allies over the war in Ukraine.

Moscow isn’t handing control of the weapons to Belarus, and won’t be in breach of its non-proliferation obligations under an agreement with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said in comments broadcast on state television Saturday.

The US has “long deployed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries,” he said.

Ten aircraft capable of carrying nuclear warheads have already been prepared in Belarus, and storage facilities for the weapons will be completed by July 1, Putin said, without indicating when Russia would send the arms to its ally.

Iskander short-range missiles — capable of carrying nuclear warheads — had also been sent to Belarus, and training for crews would begin there on April 3, Putin said.

