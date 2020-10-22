(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to agree to his proposal for a one-year extension of the New START arms-control treaty as talks enter a vital phase less than two weeks before the American presidential election.

Putin said Russia is willing to include its new-generation hypersonic nuclear weapons in the arsenal that his country has proposed freezing during the extension of the pact.

“The agreement expires in February and what I proposed is very simple,” Putin said Thursday in an online appearance at the Valdai forum in Moscow. “Nothing terrible will happen if we extend it for a year, without preconditions, and we can continue to work with determination on resolving all the issues that concern us and the Americans.”

The U.S. on Tuesday welcomed Russia’s offer to accept a freeze on a broader range of nuclear warheads, though key questions remained about the ability to come to an understanding.

The offer from Moscow suggested Russia is willing to ease its stance after Washington last week rejected a Russian proposal to prolong the treaty for 12 months without conditions before it expires in February. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said at the time extending New START without capping the number of nuclear warheads that aren’t covered by the strategic weapons pact was a “non-starter.”

Key questions remain about the two sides’ ability to come to a deal. Russia’s statement didn’t mention strict new verification requirements that Washington has stipulated. It’s also not clear whether the two sides will be able to agree on all the types of warheads that would be included in a freeze.

The negotiations are taking place amid the U.S. presidential election campaign and as the clock ticks down toward the expiration of New START. Trump is eager for diplomatic wins ahead of the Nov. 3 vote, while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, supports an extension of the 2010 pact. It has an option of renewal for up to 5 years.

