(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he doesn’t plan to change the military leadership of his country’s armed forces after replacing his defense minister earlier this week.

Putin made the comments during a televised meeting with commanders where he presented the new defense minister, Andrey Belousov.

With Russian forces on the offensive in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region and the war in its third year, Putin reiterated Belousov’s main task is to make sure higher defense spending is used “wisely and efficiently.” Russia’s spending on defense and national security is projected to reach 8.7% of gross domestic product this year, compared with 13% in the mid-1980s during Soviet times, Putin said.

The Russian leader instructed his new defense chief to “organically” integrate such military spending in a way that elevates the whole economy.

In a surprise shuffle of his military and security team late Sunday, Putin ousted Sergei Shoigu, who’d been defense minister since 2012, to appoint 65-year-old Belousov, an economist with no military background. The move came after the Russian leader’s inauguration last week for a fifth term as president. Shoigu was moved to a new role as secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

“Every ruble in the state budget that, in the end, our citizens pay should have the greatest impact,” Belousov told lawmakers in Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday as they confirmed his appointment.

