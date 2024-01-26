(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said the military plane that crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday was shot down by Ukrainian air defense, echoing earlier comments from Russian military officials.

Officials in Kyiv were aware of the Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Russian aircraft, Putin said at a meeting with supporters in St Petersburg, without offering evidence. Ukraine’s military intelligence has disputed that suggestion.

Friday’s remarks were Putin’s first public comments on the crash in an area close to the Ukrainian border. He said the plane was taken down by a US or European air defense system and promised more details “in two or three days.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he’d asked Ukraine’s military and intelligence chiefs to investigate, and for an international probe as well. Moscow said the flight was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs bound for a prisoner swap, as well as nine Russians.

Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov cautioned Friday against “premature conclusions.”

