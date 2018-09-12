(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected British allegations that the Russians suspected of carrying out a nerve-agent attack on a former spy in the U.K. are intelligence agents and called on them to go public, making his first official comments on the charges.

“We know who they are. We found them,” Putin told an an economic forum in Vladivostok. “There’s nothing unusual or criminal there, I assure you. We’ll see soon enough,” he said. “They are civilians, of course,” he added.

“I would like to appeal to them, so they’ll hear it today. Let them come forward to speak to any media,” Putin said.

The U.K. last week identified two men it said were Russian military-intelligence officers who carried out the attack on Sergei Skripal, a former spy, and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury in March. British officials said the suspects had escaped to Russia and that the operation likely was authorized at the highest levels in Moscow, a conclusion that was backed by the U.S. and other allies. Russia has denied any role in the attacks.

The Skripal attack deepened the chill in relations between Moscow and the West, with the U.K. and its allies expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in retaliation and the U.S. also imposing sanctions on Russia over the case.

