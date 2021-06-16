Putin Says U.S. and Russia Will Return Ambassadors After Summit

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Russia will return their ambassadors to their posts in Moscow and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday following a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva.

“We agreed that they would return to their service,” Putin said at a news conference after the meetings concluded, through a translator. “As for the timeline, tomorrow or the day after, this is pure technicality. We agreed that Russian MFA and State Department will start consultation,” he added, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, was recalled earlier this year after the U.S. expelled a group of other diplomats. The U.S. envoy to Russia, John Sullivan, then left Moscow as tensions simmered.

Both were in Geneva for Wednesday’s summit between the two presidents.

While a return would be a tangible outcome of the meeting and symbolic next step, both countries have downplayed expectations for any structural changes to emerge from the talks.

