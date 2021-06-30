(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of involvement in what he termed a “provocation” by a British destroyer in the Black Sea last week.

A few hours before the U.K. warship engaged in a stand-off with the Russian navy off the coast of Crimea, a U.S. reconnaissance plane took off from Greece to observe the Kremlin’s reaction, Putin told his annual “Direct Line” call-in show on Wednesday. The aim of the exercise was to test Russian defenses, he said.

“This provocation was full-scale, it was carried out not only by the British but by the Americans too,” he said. Still, he added, “even if we sank this ship, it is difficult to imagine that the world would stand on the verge of a third world war.”

The June 23 incident came a week after Putin’s summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden aimed at de-escalating the worst tensions in years between Russia and the West. Russia said it used bombs and gunfire as “warning shots” to force the HMS Defender to leave waters it claims off the coast of Crimea.

The U.K. rejected that, saying that the warship pursued its planned voyage along an international shipping route. Britain and its allies don’t recognize Crimea as Russian territory after Putin’s 2014 annexation of the strategic peninsula from Ukraine.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.