(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said Russia would demand security guarantees to consider talks to end the war in Ukraine, telling a state news agency that “realities on the ground” should be the basis of any negotiations.

In an interview with RIA Novosti published on Wednesday, Putin reiterated Russia’s willing to resolve “this conflict by peaceful means.” Ukraine’s government has previously rejected any deal involving territorial concessions that would reward Putin’s aggression.

“In this case, we are primarily interested in the security of Russia,” Putin said. “We will proceed from that.”

Asked if a “fair deal” with the West is possible, Putin replied: “I don’t trust anyone, but we need assurances.”

There’s never been a need to use tactical nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine, and the thought never crossed his mind, Putin said, adding he didn’t think that Russia and the US were heading toward a nuclear conflict.

Still, he said countries that declared they had no red lines toward Russia should understand that Russia would respond in the same way.

Putin made his comments ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election that he’s certain to win for another six years in power. With Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine now in its third year, his forces have recently made some advances as the government in Kyiv struggles to keep its military supplied with munitions following delays in aid from its US and European allies.

The White House on Tuesday announced a package of $300 million in military assistance to Ukraine, though President Joe Biden’s call for the release of more than $60 billion in defense aid remains deadlocked in Congress in a dispute with Republicans.

Putin said French President Emmanuel Macron’s sharp criticism of Russia may be due to resentment over developments in Africa. While a number of in Africa countries have recently cut links with France and bolstered relations with Russia, Putin insisted Moscow wasn’t setting states against Paris.

While missiles supplied by the US and the UK cause damage to Russia, they don’t change the situation on the battlefield, Putin said. He also dismissed alleged discussions by German officers about striking the bridge linking Russia to Crimea as “nothing more than fantasies.”

Russian media earlier this month published what they said was a conversation between high-ranking German air-force officials about supplying long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly ruled out such a move, saying it would make his country an active participant in the war, amid tensions with allies over the issue that Moscow has sought to exploit.

