(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding annual press conference with more than 1,000 reporters from around the country and the world.

He opened his annual press conference with his usual rundown of economic data, but is likely to be asked about foreign policy and domestic politics as well in an event that usually runs for several hours.

All times are Moscow local

‘Positive Trend’ Seen in Household Incomes (12:30 p.m.)

Even as he highlighted the outlook for growth this year -- 1.8 percent -- Putin noted that real incomes are stagnating as inflation rises in an economy squeezed by falling oil prices and tightening western sanctions. He cited what he called a “positive trend” in incomes adjusted for inflation, although data released Wednesday showed they are down 0.5 percent in the first 11 months of the year.

As he began his opening remarks, the price of oil -- Russia’s biggest export earner -- fell, with Brent crude dropping below $55 a barrel for the first time since 2017.

“We need a breakthrough,” Putin said. “Without it there will be no future for the country.”

Even state television was skeptical, asking in one of the first questions about how the government planned to reach those goals amid a decade of “stagnation.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Ilya Arkhipov in Moscow at iarkhipov@bloomberg.net;Natasha Doff in Moscow at ndoff@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Torrey Clark

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.