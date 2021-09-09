(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin is seeking to capitalize on Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko’s international isolation by pressing him to accept deeper ties with Russia as they stage military exercises.

Putin hosts Lukashenko in Moscow on Thursday for talks focusing on economic and political integration as part of a so-called Union State of the two former Soviet allies. The negotiations have stalled amid reluctance by Belarus to implement existing agreements on a single currency and other joint mechanisms on the Kremlin’s terms.

At the same time, Lukashenko is asking for increased financial support from Moscow amid sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union in response to his brutal crackdown on opposition protesters since disputed presidential elections in August last year. This is the sixth visit by Lukashenko to Russia for bilateral talks with Putin since those elections.

The meeting takes place as Russia steps up its military presence in Belarus by deploying Su-30SM fighter jets for joint patrols of airspace along its borders. Anti-aircraft missile forces also began joint missions Thursday along Belarus’s western border that neighbors North Atlantic Treaty Organization states, according to the Defense Ministry in Minsk.

Some 2,500 Russian troops have arrived in Belarus for the Zapad-2021 war games from Sept. 10-16.

Regional Tensions

While Belarus has so far resisted requests to host a Russian base on its territory, the drills come amid heightened tensions in the region. Poland declared a state of emergency last week after accusing Belarus of using asylum seekers as a weapon following increased traffic across their border of migrants from Iraq and Afghanistan. Fellow NATO allies Latvia and Lithuania are locked in a similar stand-off with Belarus over migrant flows into the EU states.

Putin has embraced Lukashenko and offered Russian help to counter the West’s attempts to increase pressure on the Belarusian leader, a former collective farm boss who’s been in power since 1994. Lukashenko secured $1.5 billion in loans and a deal on oil and gas supplies from Russia and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Wednesday that Moscow may provide more assistance.

Belarus is seeking as much as $3 billion from the Russian-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, RBC reported citing sources in the country’s government.

Lukashenko said he may seek to buy Russian military supplies including advanced S-400 air-defense systems. Still, Belarus lacks financial resources to pay for such deliveries.

