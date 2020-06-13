(Bloomberg) --

Top Russian ministers will visit Turkey on Sunday amid simmering tensions between the two nations over opposing policies in Syria and Libya that threaten the alliance between the former Cold War foes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will lead the delegation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. “The delegations are expected to have consultations and to discuss coordination on regional issues,” according to a statement.

The visit follows a June 10 phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed the situation in Libya and a fragile cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, bordering Turkey.

Turkey and Russia are backing opposing sides in the civil wars raging in Syria and Libya. Ankara has been providing military and diplomatic support to Libya’s United Nations-recognized administration, while Russia supports rival militia commander Khalifa Haftar.

In Syria, the Russian-backed government aims to retake Idlib from Islamist militants, while Turkey has vowed to never let that happen.

